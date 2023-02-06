Red Sox Links: The Macho Man Is A Mystery Man

We’ve seen the outstanding projections for Masataka Yoshida. . . and we’ve also seen the doubts about his performance from unnamed sources attached to other teams. The fact is, we just don’t know how he’ll translate yet. (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

The Red Sox have a new relief pitcher down on the farm: Theo Denlinger, whom they acquired by trading a slightly more advanced minor league relief pitcher, Franklin German. Who says the trading market is dead?? (Peter Abraham, Boston Globe)

But Denlinger isn’t the only minor league reliever the Sox have recently brought in. Say hello to Jake Faria, a 29-year-old who’s made 39 total appearances over the last 3 seasons. Don’t get burned by the HOT STOVE! (Jason Ounpraseuth, NESN)

Meanwhile, the big league bullpen is going to look a whole lot different this year. Specifically, we should see a lot fewer walks. (Chad Jennings, The Athletic)

Will Tanner Houck be a part of that bullpen? It’s too early to say, but at the very least, he says he’s completely ready to go after a September back surgery. (Greg Dudek, NESN)

If you were in the Fens yesterday, you might’ve notice a helicopter hovering over Fenway for hours. It turns out it was installing new LED lights (WCVB)

And finally, something potentially cool. The Red Sox baseball ops team is hiring a new software developer. Apply, if you know what it means to be a software developer. (David Appelman, FanGraphs)