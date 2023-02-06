OTM Open Thread 2/6: It is Monday

Happy Monday. When the Red Sox signed Adam Duvall and designated Matt Barnes for assignment that wasn’t the end of the story. Barnes was the traded. Unfortunately, the Sox still had a 40-man roster that was at capacity. So that meant when Richard Bleier was shipped from the Miami Marlins to Boston the roster was once again over capacity. And thus, Franklin German was DFA’d. It’s just dominoes.

But the White Sox liked German and made a deal to send over Theo Denlinger. Now we’re getting somewhere! Denlinger is not taking up a spot on the 40-man and thus is stashable minor league depth. Denlinger is 26 but only entered professional baseball in 2021 (after being drafted that year of of college) and has stuck out over 35% of the batters he’s faced in the minors. So there’s some chance he’s a fast riser - already with Double A experience - and a weapon out of the pen in 2023 or 2024.

Which takes us to his other talent: the guy is a blacksmith. That’s just cool.

