Pod On Lansdowne Opens the Baseball Twitter Hall of Fame

The Red Sox show from out of left field is proud to announce the opening of the Baseball Twitter Hall of Fame on their latest episode.
Fitz, Jake, Liam, and special guest @doinkpatrol each inducted specific tweets, legendary posters, unforgettable moments, and Bob Nightengale-specific examples of each of the latter categories. It was hard to narrow it down to an inagural class, but this is the work we do for our listeners.
Some of the notable inductees:
The “Tungsten Arm” O’Doyle Tweet
every time I see an Angels highlight it's like "Mike Trout hit three homes runs and raised his average to .528 while Shohei Ohtani did something that hasn't been done since 'Tungsten Arm' O'Doyle of the 1921 Akron Groomsmen, as the Tigers defeated the Angels 8-3"— ℳatt (@matttomic) May 18, 2021
The “oh god yes” Tweet
JOE BUCK: Welcome to the top of the 47th— Justin Klugh (@justin_klugh) October 28, 2015
[Sun rises]
[Sun keeps getting bigger]
BUCK: yes
[World engulfed by flames]
BUCK: oh god yes
Richard Staff
People heading for the 7 Train after a 12-1 loss at citi field pic.twitter.com/03DwK2Hv9U— Richard Staff (@RichardStaff) June 21, 2020
Peter Gammons
Is this Trump’s Wall? pic.twitter.com/VUbD6oxwHo— Peter Gammons (@pgammo) October 22, 2018
The Nick Castellanos “Man of Faith” Home Run Moment
One year ago today, magic happened.— Fitzy Mo Peña (@FitzyMoPena) August 19, 2021
Thom Brennaman prided himself as a man of faith.
Nick Castellanos sent a drive into deep left field to make it a 4-0 ballgame.
History was made. pic.twitter.com/J4MeQNiCJ4
Bob Nightengale—just everything about him online
Freddie Freeman with a classy farewell to Atlanta and its passionate fanbase.— Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 16, 2022
He may be gone, but he'll be forgotten. https://t.co/HsQSmo7kZC
Let us know if we missed any easy Baseball Twitter HOF candidates—we opened the museum for a reason.
Also on this episode:
-Richard Bleier......hello!
-Is Vegas disrespecting the 2023 Red Sox?
-Jake used to live right by a high-security prison
and much, much more!
@PodOnLansdowne is the show’s account on Twitter, while the co-hosts are @FitzyMoPena, @JakeWallinger, and @LiamFennessy_.
