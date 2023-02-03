Pod On Lansdowne Opens the Baseball Twitter Hall of Fame

The Red Sox show from out of left field is proud to announce the opening of the Baseball Twitter Hall of Fame on their latest episode.

Fitz, Jake, Liam, and special guest @doinkpatrol each inducted specific tweets, legendary posters, unforgettable moments, and Bob Nightengale-specific examples of each of the latter categories. It was hard to narrow it down to an inagural class, but this is the work we do for our listeners.

Some of the notable inductees:

The “Tungsten Arm” O’Doyle Tweet

every time I see an Angels highlight it's like "Mike Trout hit three homes runs and raised his average to .528 while Shohei Ohtani did something that hasn't been done since 'Tungsten Arm' O'Doyle of the 1921 Akron Groomsmen, as the Tigers defeated the Angels 8-3" — ℳatt (@matttomic) May 18, 2021

The “oh god yes” Tweet

JOE BUCK: Welcome to the top of the 47th

[Sun rises]

[Sun keeps getting bigger]

BUCK: yes

[World engulfed by flames]

BUCK: oh god yes — Justin Klugh (@justin_klugh) October 28, 2015

Richard Staff

People heading for the 7 Train after a 12-1 loss at citi field pic.twitter.com/03DwK2Hv9U — Richard Staff (@RichardStaff) June 21, 2020

Peter Gammons

The Nick Castellanos “Man of Faith” Home Run Moment

One year ago today, magic happened.



Thom Brennaman prided himself as a man of faith.



Nick Castellanos sent a drive into deep left field to make it a 4-0 ballgame.



History was made. pic.twitter.com/J4MeQNiCJ4 — Fitzy Mo Peña (@FitzyMoPena) August 19, 2021

Bob Nightengale—just everything about him online

Freddie Freeman with a classy farewell to Atlanta and its passionate fanbase.

He may be gone, but he'll be forgotten. https://t.co/HsQSmo7kZC — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 16, 2022

Let us know if we missed any easy Baseball Twitter HOF candidates—we opened the museum for a reason.

Also on this episode:

-Richard Bleier......hello!

-Is Vegas disrespecting the 2023 Red Sox?

-Jake used to live right by a high-security prison

and much, much more!

