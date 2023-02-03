 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pod On Lansdowne Opens the Baseball Twitter Hall of Fame

Immortal online posts, Richard Bleier, and Vegas win total lines are discussed on the latest episode.

By Fitzy Mo Peña
/ new
(Fort Myers, FL, 02/23/14) Using an iPad, Boston Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. photographs himself and then Tweets it during Picture Day at Red Sox Spring Training on Sunday, February 23, 2014. Staff Photo by Matt Stone Photo by MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

The Red Sox show from out of left field is proud to announce the opening of the Baseball Twitter Hall of Fame on their latest episode.

Fitz, Jake, Liam, and special guest @doinkpatrol each inducted specific tweets, legendary posters, unforgettable moments, and Bob Nightengale-specific examples of each of the latter categories. It was hard to narrow it down to an inagural class, but this is the work we do for our listeners.

Some of the notable inductees:

The “Tungsten Arm” O’Doyle Tweet

The “oh god yes” Tweet

Richard Staff

Peter Gammons

The Nick Castellanos “Man of Faith” Home Run Moment

Bob Nightengale—just everything about him online

Let us know if we missed any easy Baseball Twitter HOF candidates—we opened the museum for a reason.

Also on this episode:

-Richard Bleier......hello!

-Is Vegas disrespecting the 2023 Red Sox?

-Jake used to live right by a high-security prison

and much, much more!

@PodOnLansdowne is the show’s account on Twitter, while the co-hosts are @FitzyMoPena, @JakeWallinger, and @LiamFennessy_.

More From Over the Monster

Loading comments...