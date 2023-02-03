Red Sox Links: The 2023 Red Sox Are A Choose Your Own Adventure Book

In 2023, the Red Sox will be (A) Good; (B) Bad; (C) Mediocre; or (D) All the above. Julian McWilliams tries to answer this very question. (Julian McWilliams; Boston Globe)

There is strong evidence that ‘D’ is the right answer. (Chad Jennings and Eno Sarris; The Athletic)

While rankings ultimately come down to conjecture, the Red Sox’s minor league machine isn’t getting rave reviews this offseason. (Christopher Smith; MassLive)

Don’t worry, that’s all part of a grander strategy … wait, I’m being told it is actually not part of a grander strategy. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)

There is mounting pressure on Chaim Bloom to deliver better results, so even if his job isn’t in immediate danger, it’s worth keeping an eye on. (Jen McCaffrey; The Athletic)

Whether you like it or not, Bloom will die on the Ryan Brasier hill. (Chris Cotillo; MassLive)

Ben Clemens at FanGraphs dug into the Richard Bleier for Matt Barnes trade. (Ben Clemens; FanGraphs)