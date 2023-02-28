 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

OTM Open Thread 2/28: It Is Tuesday

And tomorrow is March!

By Mike Carlucci
Minnesota Twins v Boston Red Sox Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Happy Tuesday! Snow is on the ground again in Boston but it’s warm and sunny in Florida. There’s a “night” game today, the final day of February. The Red Sox take on the Miami Marlins at 6:40 PM ET. Almost like a regular season day for baseball. It’ll be on WEEI, NESN+, and MLB Network for out-of-market viewers.

Today is the Sox debut for Corey Kluber. The two-time Cy Young award winner hasn’t been an ace since leaving Cleveland but he did make 30 starts last year for the first time since 2018. If he’s healthy, even a diminished Kluber is an upgrade on the 2022 rotation.

Especially since...

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

