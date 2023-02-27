Red Sox Links: Bello Is Back On The Mound, Kiké Is Impressing At Short

Nothing’s more adorable than a veteran-rookie mentorship, which is why almost every single sports movie ever made features one as the center of its narrative. The Red Sox have the real thing going in Spring Training right now, with Curacao natives Kenley Jansen and Ceddanne Rafaela. (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

Speaking of prospects, Keith Law made some minor ripples with his evaluation of the Red Sox farm system last month. Here he is going into a little more detail. (Keith Law and Jen McCaffrey, The Athletic)

Back with the big league club, it still isn’t clear who is going to leadoff for the Boston Red Sox. Here, Chad Jennings breaks it down (a week after our own Avery Hamel did the same), particularly in the context of where Masataka Yoshida fits best. (Chad Jennings, The Athletic)

Kiké Hernandez will certainly be a candidate to leadoff, but so far, the focus this Spring is on his play at short. Alex Cora, for one, is very impressed. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)

Of course, it doesn't matter how the lineup comes together if the pitching isn’t there. So it’s a good thing that Brayan Bello is back on the mound (Greg Dudek, NESN)

Is this the end of nap-gate? We hope so. Alex Cora says he and Casas have discussed the issues some veterans in the clubhouse took with his unusual routine. It seems like we can all move on now. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)

And finally, how about some non-baseball news? If you live or work in Boston, you might have noticed that ndependent bookstores are exploding. Reading is good, this is good, go read a book. (Dana Gerber, Boston Globe)