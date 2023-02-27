 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

OTM 2/27: It is Monday

Games, games, games

By Mike Carlucci
Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Happy Monday! There’s a baseball game every day this week. Nice, right? The team is coming together although there isn’t a set rotation or leadoff hitter. But if everyone is healthy these are things that can be figured out and not defaulted.

In just a few hours it’s Red Sox vs Minnesota Twins at 1:05 PM ET. And this game is on WEEI radio and NESN.

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

