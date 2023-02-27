The Over the Monster Podcast Is Hereafter The Monsters of Sox Podcast, For Legal Reasons

As you may or may not know, Vox Media recently decided to end its financial support for most podcasts on the SB Nation network. Regardless of how we at Over the Monster felt about this shortsighted and dumb decision, we had two choices: keep broadcasting under a new official name — literally just for the flagship podcast — or just shutter the studio. Long story short: It’s been real! Later!

Except obviously not, nor is the Over the Monster, this website, going anywhere. We just had to rename the podcast network. We are now the Monsters of Sox Podcast Network, and your feed will now be called the Monsters of Sox feed, and myself (Bryan) and Dan (Secatore) will be hosting the Monsters Of Sox Podcast.

The name was my idea, so please give me proper credit. We’re also joining a new podcast enterprise called the Fans First Sports Network (the name of which wasn’t my idea, so don’t yell at me if you think it sucks), which will bring some national baseball episodes to your feed as well.

The good news is you don’t have to resubscribe or anything, and Pod on Landsdowne remains Pod on Landsdowne, horny for feet, while The Red Seat remains The Red Seat. The quality of these shows won’t change except maybe for the better because it’s my understanding we’ll probably make more money this way, which makes it way more fun.

So yeah we’re “Monsters of Sox” now. Same shit, same place, different name and probably way better in the short and long runs, truth be told. This blog is over.