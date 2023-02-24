Are We The Drama?

Welcome back to The Red Seat Podcast, episode #269. On this episode, Jake Devereaux, Keaton DeRocher and Bob Osgood talk about an abundance of unknowns in the rotation, a previously hands-on owner who converted into a robot, and a first baseman who does semi-nude yoga.

We opened the show talking drama in Chris Cotillo’s story chronicling the issues in the clubhouse last September after Triston Casas’ call-up to Boston, complete with shirtless yoga and naps in the locker room. We discuss whether the veterans had a right to be irritated and how Casas handled the situation.

The Red Sox rotation is already behind schedule, as Brayan Bello’s forearm has us terrified, Garrett Whitlock’s hip is being handled carefully and Nick Pivetta can’t shake Covid. The guy who had back surgery last September, Tanner Houck, seems as ready to go as anyone but in what role do we think we’ll see most of his innings in 2023?

The Red Sox have quite a few players heading out for the WBC in a week or so, do we care? We care a lot more about John Henry’s strange, defiant answers in the Athletic this week, and his “false narrative” talk, which stirred up all kind of ... drama in the podcast booth.

Finally, we take some reader questions and review the Jayson Stark polls that were filled with drama, painting the Red Sox offseason in a bad light. Perhaps we’re just the dramatic ones.

