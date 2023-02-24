John Henry, Alex Verdugo, and Alternate Uniforms

Pod On Lansdowne—the Red Sox show from out of left field—is back yet again for another episode to bless your eardrums!

Y’know what’s awesome? Lying. Y’know who would agree with me on that sentiment? John Henry, the same guy who totally wasn’t booed to the high heavens over the offseason. They were saying “Boo-urns,” you see. “Boo-urns.”

Let’s talk about some comments made by Mr. Henry regarding those “Boo-urns” moments. Let’s also talk about:

-The potential of a new Alex Verdugo contract

-The desire for new alternate uniforms in the Red Sox’s rotation

-The need to get Jake some new toes because his are all sorts of fudged up

...and much, much more on this installment of Pod On Lansdowne!

