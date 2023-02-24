 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Red Sox Links: Kenley Jansen Wants to Speed Things Up

Plus what’s going on with Noah Song and beef about Triston Casas’ tanning.

By Phil Neuffer
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Boston Red Sox Spring Training Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

For the latest phase of his career, Kenley Jansen is looking to speed things up. The new rules are making such an evolution necessary. (Andy McCullough and Jen McCaffrey; The Athletic)

Peter Abraham provides some insight into what’s going on with former Red Sox prospect Noah Song as he gets back to baseball from the navy. (Peter Abraham; Boston Globe)

The Phillies will cash in on Song’s pitching talents now. (Darren Hartwell; NBC Sports Boston)

Even if his fewer than 800 career plate appearances don’t make for the traditional resume of a proven veteran, Rob Refsnyder can still serve as an elder statesman for the Red Sox. (Julian McWilliams; Boston Globe)

Triston Casas likes to work on his tan before games, but the other folks in the clubouse aren’t endorsing the habit. Quite the opposite, in fact. (Darren Hartwell; NBC Sports Boston)

On on the one hand, having too many starting pitchers can be construed as a good thing. On the other, such a logjam could become a problem eventually. The Red Sox are facing such a predicament. (Chad Jennings; The Athletic)

It appears that Kutter Crawford could be part of that starting pitching mix as well. (Christopher Smith; MassLive)

More From Over the Monster

Loading comments...