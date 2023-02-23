 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

OTM Open Thread 2/23: It is Thursday

The people have spoken

By Mike Carlucci
/ new
Red Sox Rookie Development Camp Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Happy Thursday! The results are in:

  • First place: 8%
  • Second place: 7%
  • Third place: 22%
  • Fourth place: 27%
  • Fifth place: 36%

According to this extremely official and accurate poll conducted right here on Over The Monster, Red Sox Nation is looking at another last place finish. But there’s also a chance for, uh, second to last. Third place however could mean a Wild Card appearance. That still seems weird. 8% though are “Goonies never say die” committed to a big bounce-back. Let’s see that one happen...what a ride it would be!

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

