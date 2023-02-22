OTM Open Thread 2/22: It is Wednesday

Happy Wednesday! We’re now just two days away from game action as the Red Sox kick off 2023 against a college team (Northeastern University). This offseason was rough: sitting out the shortstop market (goodbye Xander), sitting out the pitching market, Trevor Story potentially missing 2023 before even reporting to camp. But the revamped bullpen, the chance for both youth and veteran guile to surprise in the rotation, and a lineup that could still be good - especially if Yoshida hits those projections - and things are looking...up? That can’t be right. The division, outside of Baltimore (who has some young stars coming up) is a fierce beast though.

Let’s do some early predictions.

Poll Where do the Sox finish in the AL East? 1st

2nd

3rd

4th

5th vote view results 7% 1st (5 votes)

7% 2nd (5 votes)

27% 3rd (19 votes)

27% 4th (19 votes)

31% 5th (22 votes) 70 votes total Vote Now

