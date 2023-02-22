Red Sox Links: The Young Starters Are in Good Hands

All the pieces are in place for Brayan Bello to become a star, even if recent news about soreness in his forearm dampens thing a little. (Esteban Rivera; FanGraphs)

Getting tutelage from the great Pedro Martínez will help Bello and any other pitcher on the roster. (Julian McWilliams; Boston Globe)

Bello should be joined at the MLB level by another up-and-coming starter by the name of Bryan Mata very soon. (Chris Cotillo; MassLive)

I wouldn’t want to be a member of the Red Sox brass right now. Well, except for the whole being independently wealthy thing. Of the inner circle, Sam Kennedy seems to know what’s at stake, at least somewhat. (Jen McCaffrey; The Athletic)

John Henry does — how can I put this lightly? — not. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)

Part of Connor Wong’s plan to win playing time in 2023 is to bulk up. (Jen McCaffrey; The Athletic)

A major drawback of having lots of veterans is the increased risk of injuries. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)