OTM Open Thread 2/21: It is Tuesday

Happy Tuesday. Good news: Brayan Bello was up and throwing yesterday after being shut down last week as a precaution.

Bello is throwing at a bit of a shorter distance than the others as he builds up. First time he’s thrown since the forearm tightness following his bullpen last Monday pic.twitter.com/UrSFd9SqAp — Jen McCaffrey (@jcmccaffrey) February 20, 2023