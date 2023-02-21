 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

OTM Open Thread 2/21: It is Tuesday

Don’t call Dr. James Andrews just yet

By Mike Carlucci
MLB: Spring Training-Boston Red Sox Workouts Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Happy Tuesday. Good news: Brayan Bello was up and throwing yesterday after being shut down last week as a precaution.

Red Sox Nation is entitled to a 12 sigh of relief for the rotation heading into 2023. Dustin Pedroia, Pedro Martinez, and Jim Rice are among the Sox veterans who have arrived in camp to provide assistance. It’s snowing in Boston but it’s 72 and sunny today down in Fort Myers. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

