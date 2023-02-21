OTM Open Thread 2/21: It is Tuesday

Happy Tuesday. Good news: Brayan Bello was up and throwing yesterday after being shut down last week as a precaution.
Bello is throwing at a bit of a shorter distance than the others as he builds up. First time he’s thrown since the forearm tightness following his bullpen last Monday pic.twitter.com/UrSFd9SqAp— Jen McCaffrey (@jcmccaffrey) February 20, 2023
Red Sox Nation is entitled to a 1⁄2 sigh of relief for the rotation heading into 2023. Dustin Pedroia, Pedro Martinez, and Jim Rice are among the Sox veterans who have arrived in camp to provide assistance. It’s snowing in Boston but it’s 72 and sunny today down in Fort Myers. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.
