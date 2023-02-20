 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

OTM Open Thread 2/20: It is Monday

And the first all-team workout!

By Mike Carlucci
Boston Red Sox Spring Training Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Happy Monday! We’ve made it to the first day of full-team workouts. The Red Sox will train for a few days, get back into the groove of playing for a few days, and take on the Northeastern University Huskies on Friday. Then the traditional Spring Training games will begin against major (and minor) leaguers.

Thats right. Pedro is there too! The man, the legend, the guy who’s going to make Brayan Bello a star.

Talk about what you want, workout with your team, and be good to one another.

