Red Sox Links: Dustin Pedroia Is In The House

It’s finally Christian Arroyo’s time to shine! We told you about this months ago, but now Peter Abraham gets in on the act. (Peter Abraham, Boston Globe)

Meanwhile, he’s got a pretty good second base tutor in camp in case he needs a little extra advice: Dustin Pedroia. (Steve Buckley, The Athletic)

And Dustin Pedroia himself is reaching out for help: he’s asked Jacoby Ellsbury to teach base running basics to his son’s little league team (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

It’s not necessarily Jarren Duran’s time to shine — but it might be time for him to finally sink or swim. (Julian McWilliams, Boston Globe)

Alex Cora has one principal message prepared for the troops the first full-squad workout today: be better. Huh, maybe being a big league manager is easier than I thought. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

Over The Monster is to Triston Casas as Tiger Beat was to Jonathan Taylor Thomas, and this is why. (Julian McWilliams, Boston Globe)