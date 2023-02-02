OTM Open Thread 2/2: It is Thursday

Happy Thursday. Boston weather is gonna Boston weather this week.

But at least the Red Sox got a...uhh...passing grade on the offseason. At least it wasn’t worse.

Per the Athletic, the White Sox are the only MLB team to earn an offseason grade of an F.



The only other team graded D or below are the Colorado Rockies. pic.twitter.com/iWmoavjhx4 — All Things Chicago Sports (@things_sox) January 31, 2023

