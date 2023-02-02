 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

OTM Open Thread 2/2: It is Thursday

And Groundhog Day

By Mike Carlucci
Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney Photo by Christina Horsten/picture alliance via Getty Images

Happy Thursday. Boston weather is gonna Boston weather this week.

But at least the Red Sox got a...uhh...passing grade on the offseason. At least it wasn’t worse.

Talk about what you want, grade the Sox, and be good to one another.

Poll

Grade the Sox offseason

view results
  • 8%
    A
    (1 vote)
  • 33%
    B
    (4 votes)
  • 33%
    C
    (4 votes)
  • 25%
    D
    (3 votes)
  • 0%
    F
    (0 votes)
12 votes total Vote Now

