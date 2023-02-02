OTM Open Thread 2/2: It is Thursday

Happy Thursday. Boston weather is gonna Boston weather this week.
-6 to low 40’s in 36 hours… WOULD WE EXPECT ANYTHING ELSE THIS WINTER?!?! #bostonweather #frigid #bitter #Arctic pic.twitter.com/4dgcF2a395— Justin Godynick NBC (@JGodynick) January 29, 2023
But at least the Red Sox got a...uhh...passing grade on the offseason. At least it wasn’t worse.
Per the Athletic, the White Sox are the only MLB team to earn an offseason grade of an F.— All Things Chicago Sports (@things_sox) January 31, 2023
The only other team graded D or below are the Colorado Rockies. pic.twitter.com/iWmoavjhx4
Talk about what you want, grade the Sox, and be good to one another.
Poll
Grade the Sox offseason
-
8%
A
-
33%
B
-
33%
C
-
25%
D
-
0%
F
