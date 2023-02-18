OTM Open Thread 2/18: It is Saturday

Happy Saturday!

The Red Sox have a guest instructor in camp pic.twitter.com/POZpQQfyeW — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) February 18, 2023

The Red Sox are in full workout mode. Pitching, catching, hitting, stretching. It’s all happening. We’re all waiting for Brayan Bello to say his arm feels great and it was just a cramp. This early in the spring there’s no reason to push anything. By October when he’s in the Cy Young hunt we won’t even remember this! Right?

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.