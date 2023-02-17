Kiké at Shortstop, The World Baseball Classic, And Twitter Jail

The Red Sox show from out of left field is back, despite the best efforts of one Elon Musk!

Kiké Hernández has been the subject of some conversations regarding his ability to play shortstop. Let’s talk about it—and why we trust him to hold it down on the left side of the infield. The haters and losers will be punching at air.

Also on this episode of Pod On Lansdowne:

-Jake owned Twitter on Super Bowl Sunday, while Fitz got owned

-USA or DR in the WBC: who ya got?

-We’re convinced we could turn Ireland into a world baseball heavyweight

...and much, much more!

We’re on Twitter—if ya don’t know, now ya know. @PodOnLansdowne is the show, and it’s lovely and handsome co-hosts are @FitzyMoPena, @JakeWallinger, and @LiamFennessy_.