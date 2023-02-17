Red Sox Links: Chris Sale Has a Lot Riding on His Shoulders

A lot is resting on Chris Sale’s ability to go out and be the old Chris Sale and not an old Chris Sale in 2023. (Steve Buckley; The Athletic)

Sale isn’t too concerned about himself or any other Red Sox starter for that matter. (Justin Leger; NBC Sports Boston)

Just because he got a big payday and is now a franchise player, Rafael Devers still wants to get better. (Jen McCaffrey; The Athletic)

That’s a good mentality to have since the Red Sox are now his team. (Peter Abraham; Boston Globe)

Wyatt Mills may just be the next diamond in the rough for the Red Sox’s bullpen. (Christopher Smith; MassLive)

Once upon a time, the Red Sox were the attraction in Boston, but as John Tomase laments, those days seem like a lifetime ago. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)

If the Red Sox thought there’d be an adjustment period for the MLB’s new rules, they were sorely mistaken. (Alex Speier; Boston Globe)