OTM Open Thread 2/16: It is Thursday

Yoshi arrives!

By Mike Carlucci
MLB: Spring Training-Boston Red Sox Workouts Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Happy Thursday!

Just a Mo away from the Red Sox Opening Day? And we still have the World Baseball Classic to get through between now and then. There’s about to be a lot of baseball. And after the pandemic shortened 2020 and lockout-delayed 2022 we’re due. Hopefully the roster made enough progress to prevent this season from being brutal. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

