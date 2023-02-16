OTM Open Thread 2/16: It is Thursday

Happy Thursday!

We are Mo Vaughn days away from Red Sox Opening Day 2023! pic.twitter.com/QbvcSG8LSc — Fitzy Mo Peña (Online Bad Boy) (@FitzyMoPena) February 16, 2023

Just a Mo away from the Red Sox Opening Day? And we still have the World Baseball Classic to get through between now and then. There’s about to be a lot of baseball. And after the pandemic shortened 2020 and lockout-delayed 2022 we’re due. Hopefully the roster made enough progress to prevent this season from being brutal. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.