The Red Sox Need New Uniforms

Okay. Let’s get this out of the way. The standard home and away jerseys are iconic and perfect. Nothing needs to be done there. Got it? Great. Let’s move on.

The problems arise when we get to the Red Sox alternates. The Reds and the Blues. Personally, these do nothing for me. They look like batting practice jerseys! They’re just too simple. If we must stick with these jerseys, some piping down the buttons and on the sleeves (like the home jersey has) would go a long way to making them a little more appealing. But the way they are now? Blegh. It still irks me four years later that the 2018 Red Sox won the World Series in the blue alternates.

So, what can be done? Nike has implemented a 4+1 rule in regards to their baseball jersey production, so that means teams can wear four jerseys plus their City Connect each season. From what I understand, there are exceptions for 1-day uses like the Red Sox’ BOSTON home jerseys they wear on Patriots Day. Because of the rule, all my suggestions here would hypothetically get rid of the red and blue alternates. Sometimes in life you have to make sacrifices. Here are some jerseys the Sox should have in their rotation.

1. 1975 Jersey

My favorite look in Red Sox history. These are perfect. The socks, the pullover jersey, the elastic, the Massachusetts Bicentennial patch on the arm, the red hat! God, the red hat. I love the 1975 hat so much that I wear it to every single Sox game I attend. The Sox wore these jerseys a few times in 2015 to honor the 40th anniversary of the ‘75 team. Fingers crossed they wear them again in 2025 and make them a permanent staple.

2. 90s Batting Practice Jersey

Now THESE are some worthwhile blue jerseys. Look at how much work the white and red cuffs do to make these pop! Like the 1975 jerseys, these are pullover jerseys. Pullover jerseys are a dying breed in MLB and I’m honestly not sure why. Who even likes buttons? Anyway, these are awesome. I actually own a Pedro one of these!

3. St. Patrick’s Day Jerseys

I bet you all didn’t know that the Sox have worn these jerseys at Fenway, did you? In 2007 they wore them in an April game against the Yankees to honor Celtics legend Red Auerbach who had passed that winter. It was also 4/20, so. Of course, the Red Sox wear these every St. Patrick’s Day down in Florida, but I think they should make more appearances up in Boston. Now are these the most handsome jerseys? No, probably not. But they’re fun! And it’s not like they’re a random jersey for the Sox to wear. Boston, Irish, you know. There’s something there.

4. 1908 Jersey

The Sox wore these jerseys one time in 1997 for their first Interleague game against the Braves. These are a little out there with the collars and laces, but I think the logo and cream are at lease the base of a cool jersey. Modernize them a bit and these could be really great in 2023.

5. Something new!

The Red Sox can also try something new! Everything I’ve listed has been something they’ve worn before, but they don’t have to go backwards. The City Connects were something completely fresh and fans have ended up having a positive reaction to them. They can’t know until they try.