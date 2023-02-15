 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

OTM Open Thread 2/15: It is Wednesday

Reporting for duty

By Mike Carlucci
Syndication: Lakeland Ledger ROY FUOCO/THE LEDGER / USA TODAY NETWORK

Happy Wednesday. Players are rolling into Florida ready to prepare for a new season. We can put 2022 behind us and start thinking of how much better (to watch, at least?) the Red Sox will be in 2023. There is a Xander Bogaerts shaped hole in Fort Myers right now but hopefully a full rotation can help patch it.

If you’re an MLB.tv subscriber you can now get Minor League games for free! No separate MiLB subscription.

Watch the Sox of the future if the going gets tough.

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

