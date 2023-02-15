OTM Open Thread 2/15: It is Wednesday

Happy Wednesday. Players are rolling into Florida ready to prepare for a new season. We can put 2022 behind us and start thinking of how much better (to watch, at least?) the Red Sox will be in 2023. There is a Xander Bogaerts shaped hole in Fort Myers right now but hopefully a full rotation can help patch it.

If you’re an MLB.tv subscriber you can now get Minor League games for free! No separate MiLB subscription.

Big news today in Minor League Baseball.@MiLB games will be included in https://t.co/APstTv65W3 subscription packages for 2023. https://t.co/10nNrRM8nI — Sam Dykstra (@SamDykstraMiLB) February 14, 2023

Watch the Sox of the future if the going gets tough.

