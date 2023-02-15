Red Sox Links: Holding Out for a Leader (or a Few)

The Red Sox have had some great leaders in the recent past, but a new crop will need to step up for the current squad. (Julian McWilliams; Boston Globe)

Luckily, there are plenty of candidates to take on the leadership mantle. (Jen McCaffrey; The Athletic)

There may still be some puzzle pieces to collect in the infield for the Red Sox, even if Adalberto Mondesí is earning praise from the likes of Alex Cora. (Julian McWilliams; Boston Globe)

Unfortunately, Mondesí doesn’t look like he’ll be playing right away. (Chris Cotillo; MassLive)

As spring training begins, there are plenty of storylines and big names to follow. John Tomase urges Red Sox fans to keep tabs on some folks who may be flying under the radar. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)

Chaim Bloom has built the roster the Red Sox will roll with this year. How the chips fall from there is the big question mark. (Peter Abraham; Boston Globe)

Sean McAdam provides a rundown of Cora’s spring training kickoff press conference. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)