OTM Open Thread 2/14: It is Tuesday

By Mike Carlucci
Washington Nationals v Boston Red Sox Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images

Happy Tuesday! Pitchers and catchers are reporting, position players have a tiny bit more time to roll into Fort Myers, and Spring Training is shifting into gear. Is the Red Sox roster set? Pretty much. Is everyone healthy? We’re about to find out! Will Ryan Braiser’s reign of terror continue? Looks that way. (we kid, Ryan). Talk about what you want, try and pick five starters for the rotation, and be good to one another.

