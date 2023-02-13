Your Regularly Updated Depository Of Red Sox Spring Training Goodness

With respect to weather in Boston, this has been the winter that never was. Maybe you love that! After all, shoveling gets annoying, cleaning salt stains off your shoes and pants gets annoying, and reading the same story over and over again about how people in Southie save the parking spaces they’ve shoveled out — as if Southie is some magically unique realm and the exact same thing doesn’t happen in cities all over the world — gets really annoying.

But bleak, blustery winter days that are so cold that you strain your back doing that weird back-tensing thing we all do to keep warm while walking down the block serve a vital purpose: they make us realize just how freaking wonderful the world is when they slip away. It’s the darkness of winter that makes the light of spring so majestic.

The light of Spring hasn’t quite returned to New England yet, but it’s coming. I know this because my Twitter feed is suddenly filled with pictures and videos of baseball players — and not baseball players holding up jerseys in front of sponsored step-and-repeat backdrops, but doing actual baseball things.

I would argue that the next two weeks, when the trickle of pictures from Fort Myers slowly builds into a flood, make up the best part of Spring Training — better even than the games themselves, which become unbearable slogs just a few innings in.

So, to get you excited for baseball and the Spring to come, we’ll try to collect as many of these images here, updating this post regularly as Jet Blue Park comes back to life. Happy Spring; go Sox.

February 10

Chris Sale getting that side-winding crow-hop on.

Chris Sale letting it fly. Yes, I know, you all have bicycle jokes. pic.twitter.com/DeHLTLJ0G3 — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) February 10, 2023

February 9

Well, if any opposing pitcher attempts to try something radical by attacking the Red Sox lineup with, uh, soft toss, Masataka Yoshida will be ready.

He hit this ball well over the fence in RF. Power is certainly not a question. The ball flies. pic.twitter.com/IrdkB7x5sE — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) February 9, 2023

54 seconds of Marcelo Mayer taking cuts at what I assume is his old high school field back in San Diego. He will not be the best Red Sox player ever from San Diego. . . but, theoretically, he could end up being the second-best, while simultaneously being one of the top 10 players of all time, so that’s pretty cool.

Right around the corner. LFG! pic.twitter.com/aCs7bpX91W — Marcelo Mayer (@Marcelo_Mayer10) February 9, 2023

Tanner Houck throwing off of flat ground, the second-best type of ground to throw off of.

Tanner Houck, who is coming off back surgery, looks to be his old self. pic.twitter.com/zV2YUCERYH — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) February 9, 2023

February 8

Chris Sale lightly jogging, touching the ground, and turning, all without fracturing three different bones in his lower extremities. Cy Young watch is back on!

Chris Sale on the run. pic.twitter.com/RLvqZhBa0c — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) February 7, 2023

WooSox ifielder/outfielder Enmanual Valdez hitting, presumably in the Dominican.

Just keep working pic.twitter.com/WEK5UwTi7S — Enmanuel Valdez (@Enmanuel_valde) February 8, 2023

February 1

Here’s the guy who will unquestionably the most interesting player in Spring Training, Masataka Yoshida, blasting some majestic shots into right-center. Sure, every Major League Baseball player is capable of hitting a ball like that . . . but can they do so while standing on top of the two redwoods Yoshi apparently has for legs??