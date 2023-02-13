Red Sox Links: Is Kiké Hernández The New Face Of The Red Sox?

Is Kiké Hernandez the new face of the Red Sox? With how active he’s been this offseason, a case can be made. (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

Kiké is just one of 62 players who will be in the big league camp to start Spring Training. Here’s a brief look at each one of them. (Chad Jennings, The Athletic)

It’s clear that the Astros sign-stealing scandal is going to follow Alex Cora for the rest of his life. But right now, the light on him is a little brighter, thanks to a new book that chronicles the incident. (Chad Finn, Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

Another thing that’s apparently going to follow us forever? Kevin Plawecki. For some completely nonsensical reason, Red Sox beat reporters seem to think it’s really important to keep us updated on a backup catcher who played 148 total games for the team (Rob Bradford, WEEI)

The Red Sox and Yankees don’t trade with each other all that much (though as someone who will live on Mike Stanley Island for the rest of my life, I don't these trades are necessarily a bad idea). Should they work together to solve respective middle infield issues? (Scott Neville, Sports Illustrated)