Happy Monday and congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, son of former Red Sox pitcher (1996-1997) Pat Mahomes. Long live Boston connections!

A few Red Sox got together to watch the Super Bowl last night, including a famillar face still close with Alex Cora and the team.

Talk about what you want, final reminder that Valentine’s Day is tomorrow (we’re a public service blog), and be good to one another.