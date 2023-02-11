 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

OTM Open Thread 2/11: It is Saturday

And here’s your Red Sox history homework

By Mike Carlucci
/ new
2023 Red Sox Winter Weekend Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Happy Saturday. Welcome to the weekend. To think back on some fun Red Sox seasons of the past (you know, not just the depressing 2022) here’s a fun thought exercise.

Who appears on your Red Sox Legends squad?

Which Big Papi do you take? Which Nomar? Which relievers?

Talk about what you want, relieve the past, and be good to one another.

More From Over the Monster

Loading comments...