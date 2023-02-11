OTM Open Thread 2/11: It is Saturday

Happy Saturday. Welcome to the weekend. To think back on some fun Red Sox seasons of the past (you know, not just the depressing 2022) here’s a fun thought exercise.

Waiting for pitchers and catchers?



1. Pick one MLB franchise

2. Select one player from _each_ of the last 26 years

3. No repeated players

4. Don't cheat on positions

5. Must function as a proper roster



Go. — Russell A. Carleton (@pizzacutter4) February 9, 2023

Who appears on your Red Sox Legends squad?

Which Big Papi do you take? Which Nomar? Which relievers?

Talk about what you want, relieve the past, and be good to one another.