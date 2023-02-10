 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

OTM Open Thread 2/10: It is Friday

TGIF

By Mike Carlucci
/ new
Red Sox Equipment Truck Send-Off Photo by David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Happy Friday. Well, over in the NFL this weekend is the Big Game. You may refer to it as the Super Bowl. Or the Superb Owl. Or whatever. Of the big sports we’ll be dropping from three: NFL, NBA, NHL to just the latter two. And then pitchers and catchers report, Spring Training begins, and the countdown to the baseball season really kicks into gear. And it’s a WBC year! Talk about what you want, rejoice it’s not as cold as last Friday, and be good to one another.

More From Over the Monster

Loading comments...