Pod On Lansdowne Talks Farm Systems, MLB Realignment, and 80 For Brady

The Red Sox show from out of left field, much to the dismay of the haters and losers, is back for another week baby.

Keith Law of The Athletic recently shared his thoughts on the state of Boston’s farm system—we uhhhhhh, well we did not really agree with his sentiments. Let’s talk about it and where the youth movement led by Chaim Bloom stands now.

Also on the show this week:

-”80 For Brady” enshrines itself alongside the likes of “Citizen Kane” and “The Shawshank Redemption.”

-What could the expansion and realignment of Major League Baseball look like in the near future?

-Remember when Dave O’Brien yelled “THERE’S FINNEGAN’S RAINBOW!!!!” for the biggest homer of the 2021 regular season? Yeah, what was that all about?

All that and much, much more on Pod On Lansdowne!

