Red Sox Links: Masataka Yoshida is in the Building

Masataka Yoshida isn’t wasting a single second to get his Red Sox career started. (Peter Abraham; Boston Globe)

Yoshida is definitely going to be on the field come Opening Day, but how will the rest of the depth chart shake out? (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)

There are a lot of questions the Red Sox will need to answer in 2023. Christopher Smith lays out some of the most pressing. (Christopher Smith; MassLive)

Although the Red Sox have their starting rotation largely set (for now), it’s not exactly a group with a ton of certainty. (Darragh McDonald; MLB Trade Rumors)

Chad Jennings digs into how the Red Sox are spending their money player-wise. (Chad Jennings; The Athletic)

There are going to be fewer intradivision games coming up, which might actually be good for the Red Sox. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)

You have to scroll more than you might like, but the Red Sox aren’t that far down in FanGraphs’ first power rankings of the year. (Jake Mailhot; FanGraphs)