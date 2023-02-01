 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

OTM Open Thread 2/1: It is Wednesday

A whole new month

By Mike Carlucci
2023 Red Sox Winter Weekend Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Happy Wednesday and happy February! Spring Training kicks off in a few weeks. The season starts next month (barely). Boston was buried in snow 8 years ago but today it’s sunny and, well, cold. Matt Barnes is gone, leaving just Rafael Devers and Ryan Brasier as members of the 2018 Red Sox that did a little thing called winning a World Series. (Edit: As I am reminded below, Chris Sale is still in fact here as well. But in my defense- look over there!) Stunning, considering the youth of that core. Talk about what you want, get hyped for Groundhog Day (I guess) and be good to one another.

