Red Sox Links: Starting Pitching Vibes Check

There was a lot to like about Brayan Bello’s 2022 campaign and with that comes exponentially rising expectations. How he handles those expectations and performs under such pressure will be among the upcoming season’s most critical factors. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)

Bello is part of what could either be a pretty solid group of starters or an absolute catastrophe of injuries and underperformance, with seemingly little room for something in between. (Julian McWilliams; Boston Globe)

Jen McCaffrey weighs in on how bad (or good, maybe they’ll be good) the Red Sox might be in the upcoming season. (Jen McCaffrey; The Athletic)

You know what would make the Red Sox really good? Having a player named Shohei Ohtani. (Patrick McAvoy; Sports Illustrated)

I think teams should have as many uniform combination as possible. Do you want all black alternates? Get ‘em. Is there not enough neon in your pinstripe? Light it up. Are you curious what an inverted color scheme would look like? Switch it around. Unfortunately, new combos are being cracked down on. Luckily, the Red Sox won’t have to do anything because of it. (Chris Cotillo; MassLive)