OTM Open Thread 11/9: It is Thursday

By Mike Carlucci
/ new
Craig Breslow Introductory Press Conference Photo by Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Happy Thursday. Well, uh, the GM Meetings were kinda canceled

So probably no big news from that this week, not that much was expected. Hopefully Breslow avoided the worst of it and can put all his energy into architecting the 2024 Red Sox.

The owners meet next week to vote on relocation of the Oakland A’s to Las Vegas. That’s a few more games per year in a dome should the deal ever go through.

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

