 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

OTM Open Threads 11/8: It is Wednesday

Expect good things?

By Mike Carlucci
/ new
World Series - Texas Rangers v Arizona Diamondbacks - Game Five Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Happy Wednesday. Craig Breslow has taken no time to stir the rumor mill:

Does this mean the Red Sox are signing the lefty? No. But as soon as possible he got their name out there. John Henry, Sam Kennedy, and Breslow have all indicated that the budget isn’t necessarily top priority...fingers crossed!

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

More From Over the Monster

Loading comments...