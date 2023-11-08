OTM Open Threads 11/8: It is Wednesday

Happy Wednesday. Craig Breslow has taken no time to stir the rumor mill:

GM Meetings update: Red Sox officials have spoken with the agent for LHP Jordan Montgomery, who posted a 2.79 ERA in 11 regular-season starts for the World Series champs. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 7, 2023

Does this mean the Red Sox are signing the lefty? No. But as soon as possible he got their name out there. John Henry, Sam Kennedy, and Breslow have all indicated that the budget isn’t necessarily top priority...fingers crossed!

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.