OTM Open Thread 11/6: It is Monday

Happy Monday. The offseason has started and Craig Breslow and the Red Sox are getting down to business. We obviously can’t know for certain but presumably John Henry would like to see something resembling a winner again. That doesn’t mean the goal is a World Series in 2024 but it likely means over .500 and in the Wild Card hunt for real instead of just a bit outside all season and never making the push. Justin Turner has declined his player option…will he be re-engaged? It’s all rushing towards us! Talk about what you want and be good to one another.