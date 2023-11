Happy Thursday! Congratulations to former Red Sox Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers on their World Series victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Welcome to the offseason.

The Sox have their new Chief Baseball Officer in place and decisions are going to come fast and furious over the next few weeks as Craig Breslow really gets to work to turn the ship around. What would your first move be in his place?

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.