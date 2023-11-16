Red Sox News & Links: Brian Cashman Runs Mouth, We LOL

Andrew Bailey still hasn’t been officially introduced as the Red Sox pitching coach, but by all accounts it’s a done deal. Bailey was seen as an in-demand coaching figure throughout the game, and here’s a look at what he did with the San Fransisco Giants pitching staff to earn that reputation. (Jen McCaffrey, The Athletic)

When will we see some personnel moves involving actual players as opposed to just the coaching staff? As early as Friday, possibly. That’s the deadline for teams to tender offers to players still under arbitration. With the Sox, that’s Luis Urias, Reese McGuire, Alex Verdugo, Nick Pivetta, and John Schreiber. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)

Meanwhile, the MLB owners meetings are underway, and Sam Kennedy and Tom Werner both briefly addressed the media. Neither one of them said anything particularly noteworthy or surprising, though it’s kind of funny to hear Werner talk about being pissed that Ryan Brasier didn’t turn out to be complete garbage after the Sox released him. (Michael Silverman, Boston Globe)

For as much as we complain about how little we hear from Red Sox ownership, at least they aren’t saying anything that could actively hurt the team on the field. That’s not the case with the Yankees right now. Brian Cashman recently dished out some snark about Giancarlo Stanton’s injury history, saying that getting hurt is “part of his game.” Stanton’s agent wasn’t happy about those remarks and then cryptically threatened to advise players against signing with the Yankees. This is particularly notable this offseason, as the agent represents not only Giancarlo Stanton, but also one Yoshinobu Yamamoto. (Lauren Campbell, MassLive)