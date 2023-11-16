 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

OTM Open Thread 11/16: It is Thursday

Throwback to...

By Mike Carlucci
Los Angeles Angels v. Boston Red Sox Photo by Adam Glanzman/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Happy Thursday.

Apparently Craig Breslow can’t immediately raid the Cubs front office. But also they say he left their pitching in great shape. Good luck, Craig, Red Sox Nation would love the pitching to be in great shape. Statue production at the ready waiting for your achievements. If you’ve been to Winter Weekend in the past drop your feedback in the comments on the calendar thread. These events seem really big for other teams...should Sox fans care?

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

