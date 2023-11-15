OTM Open Thread 11/15: It is Wednesday

Happy Wednesday! The Red Sox made a few small moves by adding Wikelman Gonzalez and Luis Perales to the 40-man roster. They will now be protected from the Rule 5 draft.

The #RedSox today selected RHP Wikelman Gonzalez and RHP Luis Perales to the Major League roster.



Boston’s 40-man roster is now at 39. — Red Sox (@RedSox) November 14, 2023

With the roster currently at 39 and holes abounding on the 26-man lineup, rotation, and bullpen expect a busy offseason to clear some room, especially if the Sox are interested in free agents.

Who would you trade to both help the team (obviously) and clear some roster space for other moves? The rumored Alex Verdugo swap with the Yankees is still just that - a swap. Somewhere Craig Breslow will need to package a few players for one.

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.