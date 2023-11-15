 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

OTM Open Thread 11/15: It is Wednesday

Roster moves

By Mike Carlucci
2019 Boston Red Sox Spring Training Photo by Stan Grossfeld/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Happy Wednesday! The Red Sox made a few small moves by adding Wikelman Gonzalez and Luis Perales to the 40-man roster. They will now be protected from the Rule 5 draft.

With the roster currently at 39 and holes abounding on the 26-man lineup, rotation, and bullpen expect a busy offseason to clear some room, especially if the Sox are interested in free agents.

Who would you trade to both help the team (obviously) and clear some roster space for other moves? The rumored Alex Verdugo swap with the Yankees is still just that - a swap. Somewhere Craig Breslow will need to package a few players for one.

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

