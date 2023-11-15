Red Sox News & Links: Andrew Bailey To Be Next Sox Pitching Coach

The 2013 World Series reunion tour is on! While it hasn’t been officially announced yet, MLB sources are reporting that Craig Breslow is on the cusp of hiring his old teammate, Andrew Bailey, to be the new Red Sox pitching coach, replacing Dave Bush. Bailey’s been doing that job with the San Fransisco Giants for the past four years with impressive results. During his tenure, the Giants maintained the sixth-best ERA in baseball while accumulating the eighth-most WAR, and players like Kevin Gausman and Carlos Rodon made notable leaps in performance. (Alex Speier and Julian McWilliams, Boston Globe)

Interestingly enough, the Red Sox apparently began targeting Bailey before Breslow himself was even hired. And if that’s not a strong enough indication of his excellent reputation around the game, also consider the fact that the Yankees, Orioles, Marlins, and White Sox all showed interest in bringing Bailey on board. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)

Could we see Andrew Bailey working with prospects Wikelman Gonzalez and Luis Peralas, soon? The two pitchers were added to the 40-man roster yesterday after impressive minor league seasons. The move protects them from being selected by another organization in the upcoming Rule 5 draft and opens the door for each of them to appear with the big club next season, though, in Perales’s case, that’s highly unlikely as he has yet to advance to AA. (Tim Crowley, NESN)

Speaking of prospects, Roman Anthony was spotted doing offseason workouts with Jackson and Ethan Holliday. Jackson Holliday, son of former big leaguer Matt Holliday, is the consensus top prospect in all of baseball and will likely make his MLB debut next season. (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

And now for your daily dose of “Shohei Ohtani really could sign with the Sox! We promise!” Today, we’re hearing reports from ESPN’s Jeff Passan that Ohtani loves visiting Boston and “has a fondness for Fenway Park.” Sounds the Sox should go ahead and start building an auxiliary press box for all the members of the Japanese media who are going to be in town next season. (Nick Stevens, WEEI)