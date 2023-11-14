OTM Open Thread 11/14: It is Tuesday

Happy Tuesday. It’s Qualifying Offer Decision Day! These guys - Shohei Ohtani (Angels), Cody Bellinger (Cubs), Matt Chapman (Blue Jays), Sonny Gray (Twins), Josh Hader (Padres), Aaron Nola (Phillies), and Blake Snell (Padres) - decide if they stay with their current team or test free agency. With the Red Sox rumored to be looking to improve the team (spend???) this could be a factor in signing some of the members of Red Sox 2024. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.