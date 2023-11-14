MLB’s 2023-24 offseason calendar

The Red Sox are in full offseason mode at this point with rumors already flying about Jordan Montgomery being in their sights. While the GM Meetings (or are these really POBO meetings now?) ended early because, uh…

A stomach ailment has felled some 10% of the executives at MLB’s annual offseason kickoff. It’s serious enough that the league considered ending the whole thing early. The GM meetings have become the GI meetings. https://t.co/JFQsanfp1G — Stephanie Apstein (@stephapstein) November 8, 2023

It apparently wasn’t a pleasant time.

But the offseason calendar is packed! As the sun sets early, here’s what you can keep an eye on and talk about around the hot stove.

November 13: Award season really kicks off with the Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Award. The National and American League winners were be announced live on MLB Network. Congratulations to Corbin Carrol and Gunnar Henderson. Boston’s own Triston Casas finished third in the AL.

November 14-16: On the heels of the GM Meetings are the Owners Meetings. This event will be in Arlington, Texas while the GMs met in Scottsdale, Arizona so hopefully will be free of whatever caused The Sickness. The big agenda item? Approving the relocation of the Oakland A’s to Las Vegas. 22 of the 29 pother teams need to approve the move for Oakland to really kick off this process.

November 14: Qualifying Offer decision day. The players who received qualifying offers have 10 days to accept or reject them. That means it’s time to hear from Shohei Ohtani (Angels), Cody Bellinger (Cubs), Matt Chapman (Blue Jays), Sonny Gray (Twins), Josh Hader (Padres), Aaron Nola (Phillies), and Blake Snell (Padres). You’d think the Red Sox could have interest in Ohtani, Gray, Nola, and Snell. Will a QO stop them?

Tuesday is also the day to add any qualifying minor league players to the 40-man roster or risk losing them in the Rule 5 draft at the Winter Meetings. The deadline is 6 PM ET.

Finally, MLB will announce the winner of the 2024 Manager of the Year awards. This will be live on MLB Network at 6 PM ET.

November 15: American and National League Cy Young awards announced live on MLB Network at 6 PM ET.

November 16: American and National League MVP awards announced live on MLB Network at 6 PM ET.

November 17: The non-tender deadline is set for 6 PM ET. Teams must offer their pre-arbitration and arbitration-eligible players a contract for 2024 by this deadline. Players who do not receive a contract offer are considered “non-tendered” and become free agents.

November 20: The BBWAA released their Hall of Fame ballot with voting taking place through December 31.

December 3-6: The annual Winter Meetings take place in Nashville, Tennessee.

December 5: The MLB Draft Lottery will take place. The Red Sox have a 1.2% chance at the first overall pick.

December 6: The Rule 5 Draft. These are players who were not protected back on November 14 and must remain on a big league roster all season if selected.

December 13: The international signing period closes for the year at 5 PM ET.

January 1: Craig Breslow announces his New Year’s Resolution of outperforming the Chaim Bloom Sox.

January 12: The 2024 international signing period begins at 9 AM ET. Players from countries outside the US, Canada and Puerto Rico can sign with any team. There was talk during the CBA lockout about an international draft but it wasn’t included in the final negotiations. So this stays in place for now.

January 23: The National Baseball Hall of Fame announces the 2024 inductees at 6 PM ET on MLB Network. The induction ceremony is scheduled for July 23 in Cooperstown.

January 29-February 16: Arbitration hearings for any eligible players who have not yet reached an agreement with their teams.

February 23: The first Spring Training game of the season against the Northeastern University Huskies. This is a home game.

February 24: The first Spring Training game against an MLB opponent, the Baltimore Orioles. An away game.

March 9-10: The Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays play a couple international games, in the Dominican Republic, as part of the MLB World Tour.

March 28: Opening Day! All 30 clubs will be playing for a day packed with action. The Red Sox will be in Seattle taking on the Mariners.

In the meantime, the countdown clock will keep ticking!