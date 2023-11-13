Red Sox News & Links: Sox Shake Up Uniform Schedule

There was a time when almost every GM was a former player, who probably also managed, and went by some Washington Irving-type name like Rickwood Cartwright. Those days are long gone, and today’s GMs are far more likely to come from boardrooms than dugouts. That’s one of the many factors that makes Craig Breslow unique. How might being a former player affect the way he does his job? (Peter Abraham Boston Globe)

Ben Cherington, who went right from school to the baseball operations department of Dan Duquette’s Red Sox, has a resume that’s more typical of the modern GM. He recently reminisced about his time putting together the 2013 World Series Championship team. (Gio Rivera, NESN)

Managers, on the other hand, are almost exclusively former players. This includes Jason Varitek, who didn’t get the San Fransisco Giants job, but who still wants to lead a team someday. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)

The Rule 5 draft is a few weeks away, and the Sox are probably hoping they don’t lose as many players as last year, when three players were selected by other organizations. Here’s an early look at who might get protected. (Jen McCaffrey, The Athletic)

Haters of blue and lovers of yellow rejoice: the Sox announced that they’ll be taking a more uniform approach to their. . . uh, uniforms next season. The big takeaway is we’ll see less blue jerseys, more home whites, and the yellow city connect unis every Saturday at Fenway. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)

Luckily, Rafael Devers hits in whatever color he wears. And he was rewarded for it with his second career Silver Slugger award. (Brian Murphy, MLB.com)

Justin Turner wasn’t a Silver Slugger-level hitter, but he was damn good as the team’s primary DH. He also seems to have genuinely loved his year in Boston and would like to come back, assuming Breslow wants him for the right price. (Julian McWilliams, Boston Globe)