OTM Open Thread 11/10-11/12: It is Friday, Saturday, and Sunday

TGIF. Could the Red Sox and Yankees make a trade? Maybe! Alex Verdugo for Gleyber Torres...would add to the very short list of trades between the teams in recent memory. Since the talks this summer would have been a Chaim Bloom interest you’d think maybe it was the Yankees re-engaging now with Craig Breslow? Either way it’s not the biggest impact move this winter. Hopefully the “pitching, pitching, pitching” focus at least gives the team a boost in 2024 through acquisitions, even if the long-term goal is a better 1-5 (although Bello is already in place). Talk about what you want and be good to one another.