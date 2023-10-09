 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

OTM Open Thread 10/9: It is Monday

National League Day

By Mike Carlucci
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston Red Sox

Happy Monday. The Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins are tied 1-1 and headed to Minneapolis. The Philadelphia Phillies are leading the Atlanta Braves 1-0 and play game two at 6:07 PM ET on TBS. The Arizona Diamondbacks lead the Los Angeles Dodgers 1-0 and play their second game tonight at 9:07 PM ET on TBS.

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

