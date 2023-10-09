OTM Open Thread 10/9: It is Monday

Happy Monday. The Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins are tied 1-1 and headed to Minneapolis. The Philadelphia Phillies are leading the Atlanta Braves 1-0 and play game two at 6:07 PM ET on TBS. The Arizona Diamondbacks lead the Los Angeles Dodgers 1-0 and play their second game tonight at 9:07 PM ET on TBS.

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

News:

Sources: Red Sox fire pitching coach Dave Bush https://t.co/7IeL9xfW4j via @BostonGlobe — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) October 9, 2023

Further updating this story: according to multiple sources, 3B coach Carlos Febles also won't be back. https://t.co/GgRjrTL81J — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) October 9, 2023