Red Sox News & Links: Ohtani Linked To The Sox Again

Would the Red Sox really make a genuine attempt to land Shohei Ohtani? In light of the fact that there isn’t even anyone currently in charge of the team, it’s impossible to say, and that’s before we even discuss the fact that he won’t be able to provide any pitching help next year and the Sox would likely need to make further trades in order to balance a lineup with Ohtani in the middle as a left-handed DH. Yet we’re definitely seeing some smoke about this being a possibility, including unnamed executives who are now calling the Sox a “real threat” in the Shohei Sweepstakes. (Jon Heyman, NY Post)

So we have no idea whether Ohtani will play in Fenway next year, but we do that the Savannah Bananas will be there! (Lauren Campbell, MassLive)

Brayan Bello and Triston Casas will be there, too. And, according to Sam Kennedy, the Sox are going to make aggressive attempts to lock them up for the long term. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)

Alex Verdugo, on the other hand, seems like a strong candidate to be traded this offseason. But he says he doesn’t want to go anywhere. (Jen McCaffrey, The Athletic)