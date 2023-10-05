Red Sox News & Links: When Will The All-Star Game Return To Fenway?

When will the Red Sox host the All-Star Game again? Theoretically, we should expect about 30 years in between hosting stints, though we all know that the teams don’t simply rotate in a nice, even pattern. But in the case of the Red Sox, it seems like 30 years since they last hosted in 1999 might be the magic number. Sam Kennedy says the Sox are targeting either 2029 or 2030 to host once again, a timeframe that gives them enough time to finish the Fenway Corners development in the surrounding neighborhood. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)

By 2029, will the Red Sox have finally fixed their defense? As we all know, the Sox were atrocious in the field this year, but a full season of Trevor Story at short could stabilize things. (Jen McCaffrey, The Athletic)

Speaking of All-Star teams, Wilyer Abreu was just named to the International League All-Star team after a strong showing in AAA. Abreu certainly impressed during his short time with the big league club, so hopefully the International League is fully behind him now. (Keagan Stiefel, NESN)

Abreu is one member of a seemingly crowded outfield corps, and it’s possible, if not probable, that someone in that grouping gets moved this offseason. Of course we still don’t know who will be making that call, as the search for Chaim Bloom’s replacement appears wide open. (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

And the remembrance pieces about Tim Wakefield keep coming, and you’re unlikely to find one by someone who writes as tenderly as Charlie Pierce. (Charles Pierce, Defector)